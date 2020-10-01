Microsoft Teams native ARM64 client now rolling out to users

Last month, Microsoft announced that it will soon release a native ARM64 Microsoft Teams client that provides improved performance and reliability on Windows 10 on ARM devices. Today, Microsoft started the roll out this new native ARM64 Microsoft Teams client for better performance. You can download it here from Microsoft.

Windows 10 on ARM runs all x86, ARM32, and ARM64 UWP apps from the Microsoft Store. ARM32 and ARM64 apps run natively without any emulation, while x86 apps run under emulation. Microsoft yesterday announced that Windows 10 on ARM will soon add support for x64 apps. Microsoft will roll out the x64 emulation support to Windows Insiders in November.