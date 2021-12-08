Microsoft Teams will soon allow you to easily find out the local time of the people you collaborate with

If you are working for an international organization, collaborating with people across the world is a challenging task. Also, scheduling a meeting which involves people in different time zones is super hard. Before calling or scheduling a meeting with someone, you have to know their local time. Microsoft Teams will be soon getting a new feature that will allow you to easily find out the local time of the people you collaborate with.

You can find the local time of the people in your organizations by checking their profile card.

This feature is coming to Teams users in Jan 2022.

Source: Microsoft