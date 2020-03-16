Microsoft Teams is not working as expected for some users

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams is not working as expected for some users 1

Microsoft Teams is not working as expected for some users around the world. Microsoft has acknowledged the outage. Microsoft has now informed users that it is investigating messaging-related functionality issue. Microsoft will provide an update with further information soon.

We’re investigating messaging-related functionality problems within Microsoft Teams. Please refer to TM206544 in your admin center for further details.

Due to this outage, users are not able to send messages to others using Teams.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments