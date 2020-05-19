Microsoft announces several new improvements coming to Teams experience

At Build 2020, Microsoft announced several new capabilities that are coming to Teams experience in the coming weeks. Read about them in detail below.

New Teams extensions in Visual Studio and Visual Studio Code enable developers to build Teams apps within tools they are already familiar with. These extensions also enable developers to publish apps directly to AppSource or to their organization’s app catalog.

enable developers to build Teams apps within tools they are already familiar with. These extensions also enable developers to publish apps directly to AppSource or to their organization’s app catalog. The Bookings app integration in Teams enables organizations to schedule, manage and conduct business-to-consumer meetings from Teams. The Bookings app in Teams , announced in March, is now generally available.

, announced in March, is now generally available. App creators can now build model-driven apps for Microsoft Teams using Power Apps , as well as bring in model-driven apps they have already built for their organizations. And coming in July, new Power Automate triggers and actions built specifically for Teams will allow flow creators to better customize the Teams experience for their users.

, as well as bring in model-driven apps they have already built for their organizations. And coming in July, new built specifically for Teams will allow flow creators to better customize the Teams experience for their users. The Power Virtual Agents app will soon be available in the Teams app store, making it easier to create and manage chatbots within Teams.

app will soon be available in the Teams app store, making it easier to create and manage chatbots within Teams. Templates in Microsoft Teams soon will help eliminate the work of setting up a new team from scratch.

soon will help eliminate the work of setting up a new team from scratch. With new Skype TX interoperability for Microsoft Teams rolling out in May and NDI support available worldwide in June, customers can use Teams to create online conferences, interviews, press briefings, entertainment and other productions.

rolling out in May and NDI support available worldwide in June, customers can use Teams to create online conferences, interviews, press briefings, entertainment and other productions. Shifts is the schedule management tool in Microsoft Teams for first-line workers and the Graph APIs for Shifts are now generally available, giving developers the ability to integrate existing or custom workforce management systems.

You can learn more about these features from the links below.

Source: Microsoft, Microsoft (2)