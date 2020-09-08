Microsoft announces new discounts on meeting and calling experiences in Microsoft Teams

Microsoft today announced new promotional offers for Microsoft Teams customers. The new offers are for available for Microsoft Teams Audio Conferencing, Advanced Communications plan, and Skype for Business to Teams migration. Find the offer details below:

Get Audio Conferencing for free , available now for Enterprise Agreement customers and starting October 1 st , 2020 available for customers purchasing via partners and web.

, available now for Enterprise Agreement customers and starting October 1 , 2020 available for customers purchasing via partners and web. Get 35% off Advanced Communications , available now for Enterprise Agreement customers, and will be available before the end of the calendar year for customers purchasing via partners and web.

, available now for Enterprise Agreement customers, and will be available before the end of the calendar year for customers purchasing via partners and web. For Skype for Business customers, we offer FastTrack support along with great pricing offers to help you move to Teams in a cost-effective manner. Contact your account representative for more details.

Microsoft mentioned that eligible customers can avail all three offers together. Also, there is no limit on max number of users.

“We are committed to helping organizations everywhere stay connected and productive as you navigate new ways of work. By sharing these promotional offers, we aim to support even more of your meeting needs in a cost-efficient manner,” Microsoft mentioned in the blog post.

Source: Microsoft