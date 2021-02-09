Microsoft Teams will soon have the ability to disable a single attendee’s video in a meeting

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, video calls have become necessary for work and school. Zoom is now a household name around the world. If you are one of the millions of people now living that Zoom life you would have probably had a few awkward moments. To avoid embarrasing situations during a large meeting, Microsoft Teams will soon have the ability to disable and enable a single attendee’s video in a Teams meeting.

This new feature is expected to be available in May for all Microsoft Teams users.

Source: Microsoft

