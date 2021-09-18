Communication tools like Microsoft Teams are of great help in embracing the new work from home(WFH) culture. The new WFH culture also led platforms like Teams to put more resources to develop useful features at a rapid pace. The ability to co-organize meetings is one of the useful features that Teams engineers are currently working on, according to the Microsoft 365 roadmap page.

As the name suggests, the feature allows organizers to share hosting privileges with another user, ideally someone they invited. This will allow the co-organizer to gain access to almost all the capabilities of the organizer, including management of meeting options. In other words, a co-organizer will be able to manage participants, start or stop the recording, and more.

As per the roadmap page, the feature is currently in the developmental phase, but the good news is Microsoft is planning to add the feature in November this year. However, it’s worthing that the ability to assign the co-organizer role to someone will require the Microsoft Teams desktop app or its web client. Unfortunately, Microsoft shared no details on whether it’s any plans to bring the feature to Teams mobile apps in the future.

The ability to co-organize a meeting won’t be unique to Microsoft Teams. It’s been more than a year since Zoom has added the feature to its platform. So those familiar with Zoom may have used the feature before. Either way, Teams users won’t mind Microsoft copying Zoom in this regard.

If you’re using Teams., are you excited about the feature? Let us know down in the comments.