Microsoft to open a sustainable datacenter region in Denmark

Microsoft today announced that its next sustainable datacenter region will be in Denmark. Microsoft also announced a comprehensive skilling commitment for an estimated 200,000 Danes by 2024.

With this upcoming datacenter region in Denmark, organizations can get access to low-latency, enterprise-grade cloud services with world-class data security and compliance. Microsoft also mentioned that this new region will deliver Azure Availability Zones, to provide additional tolerance and high availability for applications.

“This is a proud day for Microsoft in Denmark,” said Brad Smith, President, Microsoft. “Building a hyper-scale datacenter in Denmark means we’ll store Danish data in Denmark, make computing more accessible at even faster speeds, secure data with our world-class security, protect data with Danish privacy laws, and do more to provide to the people of Denmark our best digital skills training. This investment reflects our deep appreciation of Denmark’s green and digital leadership globally and our commitment to its future.”

“The Government’s ambition is for Denmark to emerge from COVID-19 even greener, stronger and more socially just. We have initiated a green recovery of the Danish economy and launched a new strategy for green public procurement, contributing towards our ambitious climate targets. Today, datacenters and IT solutions represent a considerable part of carbon emissions from public procurement in Denmark, so we see a big potential to reduce our climate footprint. I’m pleased to see that businesses are embracing the government’s climate ambitions and taking responsibility for creating a green, digital future. This underlines Denmark’s leading position in both the green and digital transition,” said Nicolai Wammen, Danish Minister of Finance.

Source: Microsoft