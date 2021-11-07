Microsoft Surface Pro X is arguably the best-looking 2-in-1 device you can buy right now. Surface Pro X is powered by an ARM-based custom SQ1 chipset that delivers great battery life with 4G LTE connectivity. You can now get a huge discount on Surface Pro X(renewed) from Amazon US Store.

The renewed Surface Pro X(256GB) is now available at a price point of $781, down from $1399.99 — that’s $619 cheaper!

Also, you can get a free upgrade to Windows 11 (available late 2021 into 2022). Despite being the thinnest Surface device, this device offers impressive performance and visual experience through its virtually edge-to-edge 13” touchscreen. You can make Surface Pro X a full laptop with Surface Pro X Signature Keyboard and Slim Pen.

Highlights of Surface Pro X:

No Wi-Fi, no problem — in addition to Wi-Fi, every model comes enabled with blazing-fast LTE Advanced Pro connectivity

Perfect for your on-the-go lifestyle — sleek and slim, in Matte Black, Surface Pro X is our thinnest Surface yet at just 7.3mm thin and starts at 1.7 pounds

See more and do more on a 13 inch screen, Virtually edge-to-edge PixelSense Display touchscreen and Surface signature 3:2 ratio gives you the most workspace possible

Powered by Qualcomm, the new custom Microsoft SQ1 processor delivers multitasking laptop performance, long battery life, and fast LTE and Wi-Fi connectivity

Ultra-slim and versatile design. Surface Pro X adapts to you, transforming from ultra-thin laptop, to powerful tablet, to portable studio

Find the Surface Pro X deal here at Amazon.