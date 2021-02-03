Microsoft has released a firmware update with security fixes for the Surface Pro 6 and the 5th generation Surface Pro.

The changelog can be seen below:

Surface Pro 6

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Update Surface – Firmware – 235.3261.255.0 Surface UEFI – Firmware Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

Surface Pro ‘5’

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Update Surface – Firmware – 235.3440.768.0. Surface UEFI – Firmware Addresses security updates and improves system stability.

The update contains no known issues but requires users to be running Windows 10 1903.

To download the update check for updates in Settings.

via Neowin