Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ will be available in India from February 15

Microsoft today announced that Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ will be available in India from February 15. Surface Pro 8 starts at INR 1,04,499 while the Surface Pro 7+ starts at INR 83,999. Surface Pro 7+ for Business has been available for commercial and education customers in India since February 2021. Microsoft is now expanding its availability to retail consumers. Both the devices will be available for order via commercial authorized resellers and authorized retailers and online retailers including Amazon and Reliance Digital. You can pre-order the devices using the links below:

Surface Pro 8 features:

Intel Evo-based quad-core processors delivering 40% better CPU performance and 75% better GPU performance when compared to the Surface Pro 7

Up to 32GB RAM

Thunderbolt 4 support

Dolby Atmos sound

New Surface Type Cover which can store Surface Slim Pen 2

Microsoft G6 processor for improved inking

Edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision

Ultra-portable design, starting at just 1.96 lb (889 g)

Support for Surface Slim Pen 2, stored and charged in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, for the natural feeling of pen on paper

Built-in 5.0MP 1080p front-facing camera and 10MP 4K rear-facing camera

The Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors. The new removable SSD enables you to retain and protect your sensitive information. To improve the battery life, Microsoft has included a 50.4 watt-hour battery.

Model Commercial MRP Consumer MRP Surface Pro 8 i3/8/128 INR 1,04,499 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128 INR 1,13,699 INR 1,15,999 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256 INR 1,22,899 INR 1,24,999 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/512 INR 1,41,399 Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256 INR 1,41,399 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256 INR 1,59,799 INR 1,63,999 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/512 INR 1,87,399 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/1TB INR 2,14,999 Surface Pro 8 i7/32/1TB INR 2,51,899 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128 LTE INR 1,27,599 Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256 LTE INR 1,36,799 Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256 LTE INR 1,55,199 Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256 LTE INR 1,73,599 Surface Pro 7+ i3/8/128GB INR 83,999 INR 83,999 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128GB INR 93,499 INR 93,999 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256GB INR 1,21,999 Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256GB INR 1,39,999 Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/256GB INR 1,49,499 Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/512GB INR 1,83,999 Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/1TB INR 2,17,499 Surface Pro 7+ i7/32/1TB INR 2,54,499 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128 LTE INR 1,09,499 Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256 LTE INR 1,36,499 Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256 LTE INR 1,53,999

Source: Microsoft