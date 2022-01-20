Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ will be available in India from February 15

Microsoft today announced that Surface Pro 8 and Surface Pro 7+ will be available in India from February 15. Surface Pro 8 starts at INR 1,04,499 while the Surface Pro 7+ starts at INR 83,999. Surface Pro 7+ for Business has been available for commercial and education customers in India since February 2021. Microsoft is now expanding its availability to retail consumers. Both the devices will be available for order via commercial authorized resellers and authorized retailers and online retailers including Amazon and Reliance Digital. You can pre-order the devices using the links below:
Surface Pro 8 features:
- Intel Evo-based quad-core processors delivering 40% better CPU performance and 75% better GPU performance when compared to the Surface Pro 7
- Up to 32GB RAM
- Thunderbolt 4 support
- Dolby Atmos sound
- New Surface Type Cover which can store Surface Slim Pen 2
- Microsoft G6 processor for improved inking
- Edge-to-edge PixelSense Flow touch display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision
- Ultra-portable design, starting at just 1.96 lb (889 g)
- Support for Surface Slim Pen 2, stored and charged in Surface Pro Signature Keyboard, for the natural feeling of pen on paper
- Built-in 5.0MP 1080p front-facing camera and 10MP 4K rear-facing camera
The Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors. The new removable SSD enables you to retain and protect your sensitive information. To improve the battery life, Microsoft has included a 50.4 watt-hour battery.
|Model
|Commercial MRP
|Consumer MRP
|Surface Pro 8 i3/8/128
|INR 1,04,499
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128
|INR 1,13,699
|INR 1,15,999
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256
|INR 1,22,899
|INR 1,24,999
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/512
|INR 1,41,399
|Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256
|INR 1,41,399
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256
|INR 1,59,799
|INR 1,63,999
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/512
|INR 1,87,399
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/1TB
|INR 2,14,999
|Surface Pro 8 i7/32/1TB
|INR 2,51,899
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/128 LTE
|INR 1,27,599
|Surface Pro 8 i5/8/256 LTE
|INR 1,36,799
|Surface Pro 8 i5/16/256 LTE
|INR 1,55,199
|Surface Pro 8 i7/16/256 LTE
|INR 1,73,599
|Surface Pro 7+ i3/8/128GB
|INR 83,999
|INR 83,999
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128GB
|INR 93,499
|INR 93,999
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256GB
|INR 1,21,999
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256GB
|INR 1,39,999
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/256GB
|INR 1,49,499
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/512GB
|INR 1,83,999
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/16/1TB
|INR 2,17,499
|Surface Pro 7+ i7/32/1TB
|INR 2,54,499
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/128 LTE
|INR 1,09,499
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/8/256 LTE
|INR 1,36,499
|Surface Pro 7+ i5/16/256 LTE
|INR 1,53,999
