Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM and Black Type Cover available for $599

Early this year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Pro 7+, the latest generation of Surface Pro available exclusively for commercial customers and educational customers. This Surface Pro 7+ device is now available for consumers from Walmart with a decent discount. You can get the Intel Core i3/8GB RAM/128GB model of Surface Pro 7+ along with Black Type Cover for just $599.

The new Surface Pro 7+ is powered by the latest 11th generation Intel Core processors. The new removable SSD enables allows you to retain and protect your sensitive information. To improve the battery life, Microsoft has included a 50.4 watt-hour battery, the highest capacity battery ever in the Surface Pro line.

You can order it here at Walmart.