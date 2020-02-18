Microsoft announced the Surface Pro 7 at their annual Surface event back in October of 2019. While the device made it to most of the countries immediately after the launch, Microsoft didn’t launch the device in India.

However, ahead of Future Decoded, Microsoft has listed Surface Pro 7 on Amazon India and Flipkart. The device will start at 70,990 INR or ~$1,000. The base variant will come with Intel i3-1005G1 processor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB SSD. The base variant will be sold in Platinum colour and users and move to i5 with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD for the Black variant. Microsoft will also sell the Surface Pro accessories in India and you will need to shell out 10,165 INR (~$142) for the Black Surface Pro Type Cover. You will also need to pay 8,150 INR (~$113) for Silver Surface Pro Pen. Apart from that, Microsoft will be selling the Arc Mouse, Surface Dock, USB-C to VGA adapter, and Mini DisplayPort to VGA Adapter. You can check out the prices and links to buy Surface Pro 7 as well as its accessories below.

According to OnMSFT, Microsoft will be holding a proper launch event for the Surface Pro 7 in India soon. At this time, it’s not clear if Microsoft will be fulfilling these orders but both Amazon and Flipkart have listed Surface Pro 7 as available for shipping and not for pre-order. Both Flipkart and Amazon will be providing no-cost EMIs from all the major Indian banks. Flipkart does have a slight advantage as they have listed out more SKUs than Amazon so consider checking that out if you can’t find the SKU you want to buy. Also, check out our review of Surface Pro 7 to decide if the device is suitable for your needs.