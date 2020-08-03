Microsoft releases new Surface Pro 7 system updates to improve power efficiency when waking from sleep

Microsoft today released new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve battery performance, Surface Dock 2 performance and more. Find the full change log below.

Windows Update History Name Device Manager Name Version and Update Intel – net – 21.80.2.1 Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters 21.80.2.1 Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep. Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.00.3694 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices 10.24.00.3694 Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep and improves the Cortana experience. Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.00.3694 Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices 10.24.00.3694 Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep and improves the Cortana experience. Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3 Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth (R) – Bluetooth 21.80.0.3 Versioning update to align RF channels. Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0 5.5.0.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves overall stability. Surface – System – 6.83.139.0 Surface Integration Service Device – System devices 6.83.139.0 Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios. Surface – Firmware – 14.104.139.0 Surface System Aggregator – Firmware 14.104.139.0 Improves device reliability during low battery scenarios.

The new Surface Pro 7 device is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors. In addition to the new processors for improved performance, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with an USB-C port and support for Fast Charging. You can now save up to $330 on this new Surface Pro 7 device, find the deal here from Microsoft Store.Source: Microsoft via: Neowin