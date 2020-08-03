Microsoft releases new Surface Pro 7 system updates to improve power efficiency when waking from sleep

by Pradeep

 

surface pro 7 deals

Microsoft today released new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve battery performance, Surface Dock 2 performance and more. Find the full change log below.

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Intel – net – 21.80.2.1Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters21.80.2.1

  • Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep.
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.00.3694Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices10.24.00.3694

  • Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep and improves the Cortana experience.
Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.00.3694Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices10.24.00.3694

  • Improves power efficiency when waking from sleep and improves the Cortana experience.
Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth (R) – Bluetooth21.80.0.3

  • Versioning update to align RF channels.
Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.05.5.0.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during Wake On LAN scenarios and improves overall stability.
Surface – System – 6.83.139.0Surface Integration Service Device – System devices6.83.139.0

  • Improves Surface Dock 2 reliability during authentication scenarios.
Surface – Firmware – 14.104.139.0Surface System Aggregator – Firmware14.104.139.0

  • Improves device reliability during low battery scenarios.

The new Surface Pro 7 device is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors. In addition to the new processors for improved performance, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with an USB-C port and support for Fast Charging. You can now save up to $330 on this new Surface Pro 7 device, find the deal here from Microsoft Store.Source: Microsoft via: Neowin

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments