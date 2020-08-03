Microsoft releases new Surface Pro 7 system updates to improve power efficiency when waking from sleep

Microsoft today released new system updates for all Surface Pro 7 devices running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903 or greater. These updates will improve battery performance, Surface Dock 2 performance and more. Find the full change log below.
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Intel – net – 21.80.2.1
|Intel(R) Wi-Fi 6 AX201 160MHz – Network adapters
|21.80.2.1
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.00.3694
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) Audio Controller – System devices
|10.24.00.3694
|Intel(R) Corporation – System – 10.24.00.3694
|Intel(R) Smart Sound Technology (Intel(R) SST) OED – System devices
|10.24.00.3694
|Intel Corporation – Bluetooth – 21.80.0.3
|Intel(R) Wireless Bluetooth (R) – Bluetooth
|21.80.0.3
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
|Surface – System – 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration Service Device – System devices
|6.83.139.0
|Surface – Firmware – 14.104.139.0
|Surface System Aggregator – Firmware
|14.104.139.0
The new Surface Pro 7 device is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core processors. In addition to the new processors for improved performance, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with an USB-C port and support for Fast Charging. You can now save up to $330 on this new Surface Pro 7 device, find the deal here from Microsoft Store.Source: Microsoft via: Neowin
