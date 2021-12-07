Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3 and 4GB RAM available for just $399

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

If you are looking for an entry-level Windows tablet, check out this new deal on Microsoft Surface Pro 7 from Costco. You can now get Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i3, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage for just $399. Also, you can upgrade to the latest Windows 11 OS for free. Weighing 1.7lbs, this device will deliver a battery life of up to 10 hours.

Other highlights of Surface Pro 7:

  • Windows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)
  • 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p full HD video
  • 8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p Full HD video
  • Dual far-field Studio Mics
  • 1.6W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio Premium
  • 1x USB-C
  • 1x full-size USB-A
  • Surface Connect Port
  • 1x Headphone Jack
  • 1x MicroSDXC card reader

You can order it here at Costco.

