Amazon is now offering a huge $700 discount on Surface Pro 6. The $700 discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

Surface Pro 6 is a nice and portable computer and is super easy to carry around. The two-in-one is particularly great for school and university students.

Surface Pro 6 with i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage is now available only at a price point of $1,189.99, down from $1,899 — that’s a handsome $709.01 discount if you do the math.

The Surface Pro 6 is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core processor to offer improved performance. Despite weighing just 1.70 lbs, it offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life.

Highlights:

  • A best in class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet
  • More power — now with the new 8th Generation Intel Core processor
  • Ultra slim and light, starting at just 1.7 pounds
  • All day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of video playback
  • Pair with Type Cover in luxurious Alcantara material and rich colors for a full keyboard experience

You can buy the Surface Pro 6 here from Amazon.

