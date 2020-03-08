Amazon is now offering a huge $700 discount on Surface Pro 6. The $700 discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.
Surface Pro 6 is a nice and portable computer and is super easy to carry around. The two-in-one is particularly great for school and university students.
Surface Pro 6 with i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage is now available only at a price point of
The Surface Pro 6 is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core processor to offer improved performance. Despite weighing just 1.70 lbs, it offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life.
Highlights:
- A best in class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet
- More power — now with the new 8th Generation Intel Core processor
- Ultra slim and light, starting at just 1.7 pounds
- All day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of video playback
- Pair with Type Cover in luxurious Alcantara material and rich colors for a full keyboard experience
