Amazon is now offering a huge $746 discount on Surface Pro 6. The discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

The Pro 6 is a nice and portable computer and is super easy to carry around. The two-in-one is particularly great for school and university students.

Surface Pro 6 with i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage is now available only at a price point of $1,153, down from $1,899 — that’s a handsome $746 discount if you do the math.

The Pro 6 is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core processor to offer improved performance. Despite the fact that it’s very lightweight and weighs only 1.70 lbs, it offers up to 13.5 hours of battery life.

Highlights:

A best in class laptop with the versatility of a studio and tablet

More power — now with the new 8th Generation Intel Core processor

Ultra slim and light, starting at just 1.7 pounds

All day battery life, with up to 13.5 hours of video playback

Pair with Type Cover in luxurious Alcantara material and rich colors for a full keyboard experience

You can buy the Surface Pro 6 here from Amazon.

DISCLOSURE: We may earn a commission when you use one of our coupons/links to make a purchase.