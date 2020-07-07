Microsoft releases new system updates for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD processor

by Pradeep

 

Surface Laptop 3

Microsoft recently released new system updates for Surface Laptop 3 devices with AMD processor running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or later. These updates improve battery life, system reliability and external monitor resolution support. Find the full change log below.

Surface Laptop 3 July Update change log:

Windows Update History NameDevice Manager NameVersion and Update
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12055.1000AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters26.20.12055.1000

  • Improves external monitor resolution support.
Surface UEFI – Firmware -1.2449.140.0Surface UEFI – Firmware1.2449.140.0

  • Improves system stability.
Surface – System – 6.83.139.0Surface Integration – System devices6.83.139.0

  • Addresses issues related to Boot Configuration options and improves error correction.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – System – 1.0.27.0AMD Micro PEP Device – System devices1.0.27.0

  • Improves battery life.
Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.05.5.0.0

  • Enables Surface Dock 2 update.

Source: Microsoft via: Neowin

