Microsoft releases new system updates for Surface Laptop 3 with AMD processor

Microsoft recently released new system updates for Surface Laptop 3 devices with AMD processor running Windows 10 May 2019 Update, version 1903, or later. These updates improve battery life, system reliability and external monitor resolution support. Find the full change log below.
Surface Laptop 3 July Update change log:
|Windows Update History Name
|Device Manager Name
|Version and Update
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – Display – 26.20.12055.1000
|AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 9 Graphics – Display Adapter / AMD Radeon (TM) Vega 11 Graphics – Display adapters
|26.20.12055.1000
|Surface UEFI – Firmware -1.2449.140.0
|Surface UEFI – Firmware
|1.2449.140.0
|Surface – System – 6.83.139.0
|Surface Integration – System devices
|6.83.139.0
|Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. – System – 1.0.27.0
|AMD Micro PEP Device – System devices
|1.0.27.0
|Surface – Extension – 5.5.0.0
|5.5.0.0
