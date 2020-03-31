Microsoft is expected to refresh their Surface lineup later this year. The company is rumoured to announce an updated Surface Go and Surface Book 3. However, it looks like the company might have more in stock for us.

According to a new benchmark, Microsoft is working on a Surface device with Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor clocked at 3.7 GHz. The device also has 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM and is being tested with Windows 10 20H1 update. The device also shows a 3:2 aspect ratio which is consistent with the Surface lineup and has a 512 GB NVMe SSD.

Unfortunately, UserBenchmark is not the most reliable source of information and as such, this leak should be taken with a pinch of salt. Microsoft is expected to announce a couple of Surface devices later this year but we don’t have much information surrounding the devices at the moment.

Via Windows Latest