Microsoft Surface Duo will include Samsung App Pair like multitasking feature

Microsoft is expected to launch the Surface Duo later this year. The company has been working on fine-tuning the device to ensure it delivers a seamless Android experience to the user.

In a bid to improve the user experience, Microsoft is working on a feature called app groups. The feature will allow users to group apps together which can be launched simultaneously on separate screens. The feature is similar to Samsung’s App Pair on Galaxy and Note lineup. App groups will create a shortcut on the home screen to give easy access to the app to the user.

Microsoft recently released an update to Microsoft Launcher which is expected to ship along with Surface Duo. The new Launcher update comes with the ability to use landscape mode and organize app drawers.

