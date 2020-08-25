You can learn more about the new Surface Duo by joining a live product demo

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo comes with an impossibly thin two high-resolution touchscreens that work together to help people complete complex tasks faster with less cognitive effort. In order to explain the unique features of the Surface Duo device, Microsoft is now offering live product demos online. You can register for a live product demo of Surface Duo device here.

Join us for a live product demo as we cover some of the best features of Surface Duo, including its two touchscreens, Microsoft apps, device modes, and more.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.