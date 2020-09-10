Microsoft Surface Duo kernel source code now available online

Today, Microsoft published the Surface Duo kernel source code online on GitHub. This will allow anyone to flash 3rd party custom ROMs and mods on a Surface Duo device. You can find the Surface Duo kernel source code here.

Surface Duo is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, a 6GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of storage. The device has two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 and 401 dpi, Microsoft is calling it 8.1? PixelSense Fusion display. Microsoft has included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The main highlight of the device is its 360-degree hinge, allowing you to use each 5.6? display individually or together, across a variety of modes. Also, the Surface Duo only comes with a single 11mp camera. The device runs on Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

You can now order Surface Duo from Microsoft Store starting at $1399.