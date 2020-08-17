Microsoft highlights some unique Surface Duo features in the latest video

Microsoft’s new Surface Duo comes with an impossibly thin two high-resolution touchscreens that work together to help people complete complex tasks faster with less cognitive effort. Microsoft recently published three short videos on YouTube to highlight the capabilities of Surface Duo device. Microsoft has now published a long video tour of some unique Surface Duo features. Check out the video below.

You can now pre-order the new Surface Duo here from Microsoft Store starting at $1399. You can check out our previous coverage on Surface Duo below.