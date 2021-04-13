Microsoft Surface Duo now available for business and education customers in 9 additional European countries

Microsoft today announced the expanded availability of Surface Duo in Europe. Surface Duo is now available for business and education customers in the following countries:
- Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.
Customers in the above countries can visit microsoft.com or contact the local authorized reseller to place their order.
Surface Duo features:
- Room to focus with two screens. Open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.
- Flexibility to do more. Choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.
- Get the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences and every android app in the google play store.
- Original design, created by surface. Thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.
- Hold like a book, get more screen when you need it, take notes, make calls, or watch a favorite show.
Source: Microsoft
