Microsoft Surface Duo now available for business and education customers in 9 additional European countries

Microsoft today announced the expanded availability of Surface Duo in Europe. Surface Duo is now available for business and education customers in the following countries:

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland.

Customers in the above countries can visit microsoft.com or contact the local authorized reseller to place their order.

Surface Duo features:

Room to focus with two screens. Open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.

Flexibility to do more. Choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.

Get the best of Microsoft 365 mobile experiences and every android app in the google play store.

Original design, created by surface. Thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.

Hold like a book, get more screen when you need it, take notes, make calls, or watch a favorite show.

Source: Microsoft