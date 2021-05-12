Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB model for just $699 from BuyDig.com. In addition to the massive discount, you can also get LG TONE Free HBS-FN6 True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth Meridian Audio w/ UVnano Case worth $116.99 for free.

The full specs include:

Screen Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px Processor Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855 RAM 6 GB Storage 128 GB Network 4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM Operating System Android 10 Size/Weight 145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g Battery 3577mAh Camera 11MP, f/2.0 Price $699

You can grab the deal at BuyDig here now.