Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a massive discount on unlocked Surface Duo devices from Microsoft Store and Amazon US. Find the details below.
The full specs include:
|Screen
|Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|RAM
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB
|Network
|4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Size/Weight
|145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g
|Battery
|3577mAh
|Camera
|11MP, f/2.0
|Price
|Starts at $730
