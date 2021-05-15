Microsoft Surface Duo features an iconic super-thin design with dual screens designed for effortless multitasking and productivity. You can now get a Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB model for just $599 from Woot. You can get Surface Duo 256GB model for just $669.
The full specs include:
|Screen
|Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
|RAM
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB
|Network
|4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Size/Weight
|145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g
|Battery
|3577mAh
|Camera
|11MP, f/2.0
|Price
|$699
You can grab the deal at Woot.
