Microsoft Surface Duo

Microsoft Surface Duo is now available for $399 from Woot in the US. This is an AT&T locked variant, but you can get an unlock code easily through Microsoft or AT&T in few days. You can find the deal here.

Surface Duo highlights:

  • Room to focus with two screens. Open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.
  • Flexibility to do more. Choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.
  • Original design, created by surface. Thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.
  • Screen Size: 8.1 inches
  • Operating system: Android 10.0

The full specs include:

ScreenDual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px
ProcessorQualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
RAM6 GB
Storage128 GB
Network4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM
Operating SystemAndroid 10
Size/Weight145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g
Battery3577mAh
Camera11MP, f/2.0
Price$399

You can find the deal here.

