Microsoft Surface Duo is now available for $399 from Woot in the US. This is an AT&T locked variant, but you can get an unlock code easily through Microsoft or AT&T in few days. You can find the deal here.
Surface Duo highlights:
- Room to focus with two screens. Open and view two apps at once or span one across both screens.
- Flexibility to do more. Choose your mode for the task at hand and tackle to-dos with dual-screen enhanced apps.
- Original design, created by surface. Thin, light, and versatile design does what you want it to, with revolutionary 360° hinge and dual pixelsense fusion displays.
- Screen Size: 8.1 inches
- Operating system: Android 10.0
The full specs include:
|Screen
|Dual-pane 5.6 inches, total resolution 2700 x 1800 px
|Processor
|Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 855
|RAM
|6 GB
|Storage
|128 GB
|Network
|4G LTE, WCDMA (UMTS), GSM
|Operating System
|Android 10
|Size/Weight
|145.2 mm (H) x 93.3 mm (W) x 9.9 mm (closed), 250g
|Battery
|3577mAh
|Camera
|11MP, f/2.0
|Price
|$399
