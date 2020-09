As we expected, the Surface Duo Bumper case is now available in Ice Blue, Graphite, and Ember alongside Glacier White.

Surface Duo bumper case can help you add an extra layer of protection to the Duo smartphone. It adheres to the edge of Surface Duo and supports full mobility of the hinge, while allowing easy access to all controls and the USB-C port, fingerprint reader, and SIM tray.

You can order it here from Microsoft Store for $39.99.

via: WC