Deal Alert: Get $58 off the new Microsoft Surface Dock 2 accessory

by Pradeep

 

Surface Dock 2

Last month, Microsoft announced the new Surface Dock 2 accessory with faster charging, improved data transfer rates and more. This brand new Surface Dock 2 is now available at a discount from Amazon. After discount, you can get the new Surface Dock 2 for just $201.95. You can order the Surface Dock 2 from Amazon using the link below.

The new Surface Dock 2 is compatible with all the recent Surface devices and comes with the following ports:

  • Two USB-C ports on the front and two USB-C ports on the back
  • Two USB-A 3.2 ports on the back
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • One ethernet port
  • Kensington lock

