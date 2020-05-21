Microsoft Surface Book 3 now available to order

Early this month, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. The design of the Surface Book 3 remains the same, however, Microsoft has upgraded the internals to offer better performance.

Thanks to the 10th gen Intel Core processors, Surface Book 3 delivers 50% better performance than the Surface Book 2. On the GPU front, you can now select between NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. Despite the improved performance, Microsoft claims that Surface Book 3 will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Also, Surface Book 3 now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD Microsoft has have ever shipped.

  • For people who love to game, Surface Book 3 15-inch has an NVDIA GeForce GTX GPU with enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p in a smooth 60 frames per second.

Surface Book 3 is now available to order starting at at $1599, you can order it using the below links.

Tech specs:

Surface Book 3 13.5“Surface Book 3 15“
DisplayScreen: 13.5” PixelSense™ Display

Resolution: 3000 x 2000 (267 PPI)

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Contrast ratio: 1600:1

Touch: 10 point multi-touch G5

Screen: 15” PixelSense™ Display

Resolution: 3240 x 2160, (260 PPI)

10 point multi-touch G5

Aspect ratio: 3:2

Contrast ratio: 1600:1

Available ModelsQuad-core 10th gen Intel® Core™ processor

Quad-core 10th gen Intel® Core™ i5-1035G7 processor

Quad-core 10th gen Intel® Core™ processor

Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Processor

Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processor

Quad-core 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 Processor

GraphicsIntel® i5-1035G7 models

Intel® Iris™ Plus Graphics

 

Intel® i7-1065G7 models

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 with Max-Q Design w/4GB GDDR5 graphics memory

Intel® i7-1065G7 models

NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q Design w/6GB GDDR6 graphics memory

NVIDIA® Quadro RTX™ 3000 with Max-Q Design w/6GB GDDR6 graphics memory

Windows OSShips with 64-bit Windows 10 Pro and Home
DimensionsIntel Core™ i5

12.3” x 9.14” x 0.51”-0.90” (312 mm x 232 mm x 13 mm-23 mm)

Intel Core™ i7

12.3” x 9.14” x 0.59”-0.90” (312 mm x 232 mm x 15 mm-23 mm)

Intel Core™ i7

13.5” x 9.87” x 0.568-0.90” (343 mm x 251 mm x 15 mm-23 mm)

WeightIntel Core™ i5

Total – 1534 g (3.38 lbs)

Tablet – 719 g (1.59 lbs)

Intel Core™ i7

Total – 1642 g (3.62 lbs)

Tablet – 719 g (1.59 lbs)

Intel Core™ i7

Total – 1905 g (4.20 lbs)

Tablet – 817 g (1.80 lbs)

Memory8GB, 16GB, or 32GB 3733Mhz LPDDR4x16GB or 32GB 3733Mhz LPDDR4x
StorageSolid-state drive (SSD) options: 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB PCIe SSDSolid-state drive (SSD) options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB* PCIe SSD

*2TB storage available in the U.S.

Battery1Connected to keyboard base: Up to 15.5 hours of typical device usageConnected to keyboard base: Up to 17.5 hours of typical device usage
WirelessWi-Fi 6: 802.11ax compatible

Bluetooth Wireless 5.0 technology

Xbox Wireless built in (15” only)

Ports2 x USB-A (version 3.1 Gen 2)

1 x USB-C™ (version 3.1 Gen 2 with USB Power Delivery revision 3.0)

3.5mm headphone jack

2 x Surface Connect ports (one on keyboard base, one on tablet)

Full-size SDXC card reader

Compatible with Surface Dial* on- and off-screen interaction

SecurityHW TPM 2.0 chip for enterprise security

Enterprise-grade protection with Windows Hello face sign-in

SensorsAmbient light sensor

Proximity sensor

Accelerometer

Gyroscope

Magnetometer

CamerasWindows Hello face authentication camera (front-facing)

5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video

8.0MP rear-facing autofocus camera with 1080p HD video

AudioDual far-field Studio Mics

Front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®

Keyboard and

Trackpad

Full-size, backlit keyboard with 1.55mm of full key travel

Glass track pad with anti-fingerprint coating and improved multi-finger gestures

ModesLaptop Mode, Tablet Mode, View Mode or Studio Mode
In the BoxIntel Core™ i5

65W Surface Power Supply w/USB-A (5W) charging port

Intel Core™ i7

102W Surface Power Supply w/USB-A (7W) charging port

Quick Start Guide

Safety and warranty documents

127W Surface Power Supply w/USB-A (7W) charging port

Quick Start Guide

[i] Available for commercial SKU only

[ii] US availability for Surface Book 3 15”: 2TB. Outside the US: 1TB.

Source: Microsoft

