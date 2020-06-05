The new Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2 now available in the UK

Microsoft today announced the availability of the new Surface Book 3 and Surface Headphones 2 in the UK.

Surface Book 3:

The new Surface Book 3 is the fastest Surface laptop yet. Thanks to the 10th gen Intel Core processors, Surface Book 3 delivers 50% better performance than the Surface Book 2. On the GPU front, you can now select between NVIDIA GeForce GTX or Quadro RTX GPUs. Despite the improved performance, Microsoft claims that Surface Book 3 will offer up to 17.5 hours of battery life. Also, Surface Book 3 now comes with up to 32GB of RAM and the fastest SSD Microsoft has have ever shipped.

Surface Headphones 2:

With the Surface Headphones 2, Microsoft is delivering improved sound quality and battery life when compared to the predecessor. Surface Headphones 2 now offers 13 levels of ambient noise control and delivers 20 hours of great sound with ANC enabled on a single charge. You can listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge.

You can order the new devices from the links below.