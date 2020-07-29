In February this year, Microsoft quietly rolled out Microsoft Sudoku for iOS, meaning fans of the game on can satisfy their addition while being mobile.

While the game received a soft launch back in December, it was only in certain countries, but in February it became available for all.

Today it received an update to version 2.2.07060 with the following changelog:

We’ve added a new theme to your game! Check out Dark Mode, bringing a bit of sophistication and a nice break for the eyes. We’ve also fixed Daily Challenge badges, ad display issues, and small bugs to improve your game experience.

Microsoft Sudoku is free-to-play and even offers Xbox Live achievements, but does also contain both ads and in-app purchases. However, the in-app purchases are just paid subscriptions to remove the aforementioned ads, and you won’t find any sudoku content hidden behind a paywall.

The app is just 149.9 MB and can be downloaded on iOS by following the link here or by searching for “Microsoft Sudoku” on the App Store.

Not an iOS user but still a fan of sudoku? No worries. You can get Microsoft Sudoku on PC here and on Android here. Happy gaming!

via onMSFT