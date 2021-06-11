Microsoft Store’s Deals Unlocked sale offers discounts on PC games, Xbox games and gaming PCs



Microsoft Store today announced the Deals Unlocked sale which offers discounts on PC games, Xbox games, gaming PCs and more. These deals will be available until next week. Find the details below.

Save up to 60% on top PC games , including Among Us, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition and Gears 5

, including Among Us, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition and Gears 5 Save up to 55% on hit Xbox games , including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, It Takes Two, Halo: Master Chief Collection and NBA 2K21 Next Generation

, including Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, It Takes Two, Halo: Master Chief Collection and NBA 2K21 Next Generation Savings on gaming PCs, starting at $699 , including the Lenovo Legion and ASUS TUF

, including the Lenovo Legion and ASUS TUF Save on Xbox Accessories, like the Kingston HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Gaming Headset for Xbox One

You can take advantage of these deals using the following links: