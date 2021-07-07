Microsoft Store’s Back-to-School deals are now live

Microsoft Store Deals

Microsoft Store’s Back-to-School sale is back. In this limited time sale, you can get great discounts on Surface devices, Windows laptops, PC accessories and more. In addition to the discounts on the products, for a limited time, you can save 20-30% on Microsoft Complete, Microsoft Store’s hardware warranty plan, when purchasing select Surface devices.

Microsoft Store’s top back-to-school deals include:

You can find the deals here at Microsoft Store.

