Microsoft Store’s Back-to-School deals are now live

Microsoft Store’s Back-to-School sale is back. In this limited time sale, you can get great discounts on Surface devices, Windows laptops, PC accessories and more. In addition to the discounts on the products, for a limited time, you can save 20-30% on Microsoft Complete, Microsoft Store’s hardware warranty plan, when purchasing select Surface devices.
Microsoft Store’s top back-to-school deals include:
- Save up to $100 on Surface Go 2 + type cover, starting at $549.98, and receive a free sleeve (valued at $69.99) with purchase
- Save up to $300 on Surface Pro X, starting at $799.99
- Save up to $500 on select PCs, gaming PCs and monitors, including the ASUS i3 VivoBook
You can find the deals here at Microsoft Store.
