Microsoft Store announces its Black Friday Deals

Microsoft Store today revealed its Black Friday Deals. Microsoft Store’s Black Friday sale will include Surface, Windows PCs, Xbox accessories and more. Also, buying from Microsoft Store comes with the Microsoft Store Promise, with free 2-3-day shipping, extended free holiday returns until Jan. 31, 2022, an extended low-price promise, and flexible payment options. You can find the list of Black Friday deals below.
Now live!
- Save 95% on Xbox Game Pass for PC when you get your first 3 months for $1 and access 100s of PC games including Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite
- Save up to $200 on select Surface Laptop Go, starting at $549.99 (deal ends on 12/24)
Deals beginning Friday, 11/19 at 12AM ET:
- Save up to $150 on select Surface Go 2, starting at $299.99 (deal ends on 12/5)
- Save up to $600 on select PCs (deal ends on 11/29)
- Save up to 75% on select games from Xbox Game Studios, including Forza Horizon 4, Sea of Thieves, Rare Replay, and Gears of War 5
- Save up to 40% on select HyperX Gaming Accessories for Xbox & PC (deal ends on 12/4)
- Save $150 HP Reverb G2 VR Headset (deal ends on 12/4)
Deal beginning Sunday, 11/21 at 12AM ET:
- Save up to $50 on Turtle Beach and ROCCAT gaming accessories (deal ends on 11/28)
Deal beginning Thursday, 11/25 at 12AM ET:
- Save $50 on Office Home & Student 2021 (deal ends on 12/4)
