Microsoft Soundscape now works on Bose Frames audio wearable

Back in 2018, Bose announced Frames, a premium sunglass that includes the functionality of wireless headphones, along with the world’s first audio AR platform. Frames can stream music and information, take and make calls, and access virtual assistants. While you will be hearing rich and immersive sound, others around you will hear practically nothing.

Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Soundscape now works with Bose Frames. Soundscape is a research project that uses audio-based technology to enable people with blindness or low vision make personal route choices while being more comfortable within unfamiliar environment. Soundscape offers audio feedback and descriptions of people’s surroundings.

The sensors in Bose Frames allow Microsoft Soundscape to sense the head movements and help the wearer pinpoint the location of the ‘landmark’ using 3D audio cues generated by Soundscape, offering improved awareness of one’s environment and enhanced navigational support.

Early testers of Soundscape on Bose Frames said that this combination is incredibly natural and makes them feel significantly more aware of their surroundings.

“The amazing thing about Frames is the ability for them to know where a user is located and the direction they are facing. And based on that information from the head-motion sensor and GPS data from the user’s mobile device, we’re able to add a layer of audio from apps like Microsoft Soundscape that can create more meaningful connections between people and the world around them,” said Mehul Trivedi, senior category director, Bose consumer wearable devices.

Source: Microsoft