Microsoft is working on a solution for Microsoft Store gift cards

Last month, Microsoft announced that it is closing all its retail stores around the world. Microsoft Store online will continue its operations as usual. Microsoft said that it will reimagine the retail locations in London, NYC, Sydney, and Redmond campus as Microsoft Experience Centers.

Ever since the announcement, there are many queries around Microsoft Store gift cards. These Microsoft Store gift cards can be redeemed only at retail stores and they are not redeemable for purchases on Microsoftstore.com. Since Microsoft Store retail locations are permanently closed, people with these Microsoft Store gift cards have raised several queries on Microsoft forums.

Microsoft has now confirmed that they are working on a solution to this issue. Microsoft did not provide any timeline regarding the same. As per my understanding, Microsoft will allow people with these gift cards to transfer the value to Microsoft Store online account.