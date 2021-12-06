Microsoft updates the SLAs for Teams Calling Plans and Phone System to 99.99% uptime

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Teams phone calling

Microsoft recently updated the SLAs for Microsoft Teams Calling Plans, Phone System, and PSTN Audio Conferencing to 99.99% uptime. This change reflects Microsoft’s commitment and confidence to deliver reliable calling experiences in Teams.

With this SLA update, Microsoft Teams users will be able to make a PSTN call, dial into conference audio via the PSTN, or process calls with Call Queues or Auto Attendant 99.99% of the time.

If the uptime of these services fall below 99.99% in a given month, Microsoft calculates the total downtime and payout service credit based on length of incident (in minutes) multiplied by the number of users potentially impacted by the incident.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments