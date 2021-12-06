Microsoft updates the SLAs for Teams Calling Plans and Phone System to 99.99% uptime

Microsoft recently updated the SLAs for Microsoft Teams Calling Plans, Phone System, and PSTN Audio Conferencing to 99.99% uptime. This change reflects Microsoft’s commitment and confidence to deliver reliable calling experiences in Teams.

With this SLA update, Microsoft Teams users will be able to make a PSTN call, dial into conference audio via the PSTN, or process calls with Call Queues or Auto Attendant 99.99% of the time.

If the uptime of these services fall below 99.99% in a given month, Microsoft calculates the total downtime and payout service credit based on length of incident (in minutes) multiplied by the number of users potentially impacted by the incident.

Source: Microsoft