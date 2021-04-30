Microsoft releases Skype 8.71 with new features

Deals

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now down to its lowest price, and you need to hurry up! Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless earbuds are now available for just $90 at the Samsung online store. The wireless earbuds usually cost $150, so effectively, you’re getting a...

The HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition for restricted environments now on sale Microsoft says there is strong demand for HoloLens 2 to operate in environments that have rigorous requirements or are regulated by industry certifications such as the semiconductor and phar...

Deal Alert: Surface Book 3 i5 is $245 cheaper today Back in May last year, Microsoft announced the new Surface Book 3, the most powerful device in the Surface lineup. And if you’re considering buying the Book 3, you should purchase it r...

Deal Alert: Mouth-watering discount on Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount on the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. The wireless mouse is now available at a price point of $61.50, down from $99.99. So, if you do the ...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 is $309 cheaper today Amazon is offering a mouth-watering discount on the Surface Pro 6. The variant that has the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage is now available only at a price point of $1,589.97, down ...

Mouth-watering deal: Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones now at $174 Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth-based wireless headphones are now available at a discounted price, so it’s now easier to purchase. You can buy the Black variant of the Sony WH-1000XM3 at a pr...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i7 and 16GB RAM now avail... You can now get the 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD for $1049 (was $1599). The Surface Laptop 3 has Fast Charging, greater multita...

Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 down to its lowest price at Amazon The 13.5-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with Intel processor, 8GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD, is now selling at a discounted price. The laptop is now available at $887.23, down from $1,299 — a s...

Surface Mobile Mouse discounted at Amazon Amazon is selling the Surface Mobile Mouse at a discounted price. To be more specific, the Surface Mobile Mouse is now available at a price point of $31.99, down from its original price poin...