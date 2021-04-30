Microsoft releases Skype 8.71 with new features

Microsoft today released Skype 8.71 update with new features like scene selections for Together mode, ability to personalize Meet Now meetings and more. Find the full change log below.
Skype for Windows, Mac, Linux, and Web
- We’ve got you:?You can now use Skype for Web on virtually every desktop and mobile browser.
- Hi, my name is:?We’ve made it so you can name your Meet Now meetings when you create them, plus add emoticons and photos to personalize your meeting titles! Coming up with clever meeting names is on you, though.
- Welcome to my underground lair:?We’ve added scene selections for Together mode, so you and your friends can get together (virtually) anywhere.
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We’ve eradicated some bugs and tidied up the place a bit.
Skype for Android
- We’ve got you:?You can now use Skype for Web on virtually every desktop and mobile browser.?
- Bug fixes and stability improvements.?We’ve cleaned out a few nests and swept up a bit.
What’s fixed?
- Status were automatically changing back to active on iOS and Android
Source: Microsoft
Comments