Microsoft is updating the Services Agreement, these are the most notable changes

Microsoft is updating its Services Agreement, which applies to your use of Microsoft consumer online products and services. The new changes will take effect on 15 June 2021. You can find the summary of the most notable changes to the Services Agreement below.
- In the header, we’ve updated the publication date to 1 April 2021 and the effective date to 15 June 2021.
- In the Closing Your Account section, we’ve clarified that when you ask us to close your Microsoft account, you can choose to put it in a suspended state for either 30 or 60 days just in case you change your mind. After that 30- or 60-day period, your Microsoft account will be closed. Logging back in during the suspension period will reactivate your Microsoft account.
- In the Payment Terms section, we’ve clarified our refund policies and the Payments to You section. We’ve also clarified our cancellation policies if you initiate a refund or reversal with your bank for your payment of Services.
- In the Xbox section, we’ve added references to specific subscriptions and services, included ambassadors in the Game Managers section, and clarified ways to purchase virtual, game currency. We’ve also removed the sections for Arena and Mixer because we no longer offer those services.
- In the Skype and GroupMe section, we’ve included Microsoft Teams. We’ve also clarified that Microsoft is not required to offer access to Emergency Services for Skype, Microsoft Teams and GroupMe. We’ve also clarified your responsibilities around traditional mobile or fixed line telephone services. Microsoft Teams also may be subject to international message fees. We added a link to information about using a Skype Number, and clarified that you may be entitled, under applicable law, to a refund, upon request, of any pre-paid subscription balance in the event you switch your Skype Number to another provider. We also removed the Government Users and the Send and receive money sections because we no longer support these options.
- In the Outlook and Office Services sections, we’ve removed the Outlook.com section to clarify that an email address or username is not recycled into our system or assigned to another user. We’ve also included reference to the use of Bing Maps for Outlook.
- In the Microsoft Rewards section, we’ve clarified ways to use your Rewards points for donating to not-for-profit organisations.
- In the Notices section, we’ve clarified that financial information provided through the Services is for your personal, non-commercial use only, and that other uses require a separate agreement with our third-party licensors.
- Throughout the Terms, we’ve made changes to improve clarity and to address grammar, typos, update naming and hyperlinks, and other similar issues.
