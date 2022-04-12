Microsoft Security Summit will be on May 12, 2022, and it promises a handful of crucial information that will be handy for security individuals and businesses. The event will be led by Rani Lofstrom, Charlie Bell, and Vasu Jakkal.

“At Microsoft, we’re doing all we can to help our customers stay ahead of bad actors and respond quickly when attacks occur,” wrote Afeku. “This includes informing security professionals about emerging risks and ensuring everyone who seeks to protect their organization is acquainted with the latest technologies.

“This digital event is a great opportunity for you to listen in as Microsoft cybersecurity experts and technical researchers discuss the current threat landscape, the future of holistic threat intelligence, and share demos of brand-new security, compliance, identity, and privacy technologies already making waves in the industry. Staying informed is the first step to building a strong, resilient security strategy for your organization. We hope you’ll join us.”

Apart from educating participants and giving them ideas about the multicloud, Afeku says that the digital event will also guide them in learning how to identify critical privacy risks, empower workers in creating smart data handling decisions, and more. “This is an event you won’t want to miss,” adds Afeku.

In particular, the Microsoft professionals that will be attending the event will provide ideas about the comprehensive approach to security by allowing participants to:

Hear insights of Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President of Security at Microsoft.

Witness Microsoft Security’s demo of its brand-new technologies.

See innovations in security, compliance, identity, privacy, and management.

Receive security insights from threat intelligence experts during a Live Chat Q&A.

Hear valuable stories from front-line defenders who are helping Microsoft to stay ahead of threats.

Learn how Microsoft solutions will empower organizations’ defenses.

The Microsoft Security Summit digital event is now open for registration and will take place on May 12, 2022, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Pacific Time (UTC-7).