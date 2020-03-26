Microsoft is an enterprise search experience that will be available across Microsoft Teams, Yammer, SharePoint, OneDrive, Office, Windows, and Bing.

Microsoft first announced Microsoft Search at Ignite 2018 and at Build 2019, Microsoft announced the general availability of Microsoft Search. Microsoft Search is powered by the Microsoft Graph and AI technology from Bing. And it shows the content that your organization has stored in Microsoft 365 or indexed from services including Salesforce, Google Drive, SAP, ServiceNow, AWS and others through connectors. Whether you’re searching for people, files, org charts, sites, or answers to common questions, you can use Microsoft Search insider your organization to get answers.

The feature is already available at Office.com, Bing.com and in the SharePoint Mobile app, and today Microsoft confirmed the feature is still coming to the Windows Search box in Q4 2020.

The news was confirmed by Mary Jo Foley, who notes that this could make up for the aborted attempt to highjack Google Search with the Microsoft Search Extension.