Microsoft says there will be no more Limited Edition Xbox Ones

As the generation begins to wind down and a new one starts up, Microsoft has revealed that there will be no new Limited Edition Xbox Ones.

Revealed alongside the announcement of both the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console and a bunch of Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox accessories, Microsoft revealed that this will be the last limited edition Xbox One X.

“The new Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle, the final Xbox One X limited edition console to ever be released, will be coming June 2020,” said Will Tuttle in an Xbox Wire post.

With CD Projekt RED’s ambitious open world RPG being the last big AAA Microsoft marketing deal until the start of the next generation, it makes sense that there will be no other Limited Edition consoles until the Xbox Series X is in the market.

While Microsoft themselves will still be supporting both Xbox One and Xbox One X consoles for a full year after the release of the Xbox Series X, Limited Edition hardware will be solely focused on the next generation.

The loss of Limited Edition Xbox One consoles is only a bit of a disappointment. While Halo Infinite is planned as a cross-gen game, it would’ve been nice to see a Halo Infinite Limited Edition Xbox One X send off the mid-gen refresh with style. Let’s hope there’s a Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console!