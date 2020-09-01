Earlier this year, we reported that Microsoft is working on a new collaboration tool within Outlook to help teams with project management. Codenamed Project Moca, this new service can simplify your workflow. You can add tasks, goals, notes, files from OneDrive and other cloud storage providers, links, contacts, and even emails and events, all into one single dynamic space.

Project Moca is now available for Microsoft 365 consumer subscribers, EDU customers, and select commercial customers as a preview and is shipped off-by-default. You can check it out by visiting Outlook web experience.

Here’s how you can use Project Moca:

You can start a space from scratch or you can use one of the templates provided; either way you can organize, customize, and move things around to meet your way of working.

Once in there, click on “Bucket” to create one of those “drawer organizers” and then start adding content to it.

Keep track of specific goals or set due dates on any kind of content in your space to get reminded about the things that matter. Your goals will also show up on your Outlook calendar.

Create tasks to track your progress and they will sync automatically across Microsoft 365. See and manage them in Outlook, Microsoft To Do, or Teams.

Need to keep track of several documents? No problem. Bring in all your PowerPoint decks, Word documents, and Excel spreadsheets from OneDrive.

Write a quick note and see it sync as a Sticky Note.

You can also add emails and events within Project Moca via the Activity Pane.

Source: Microsoft via: ZDNet