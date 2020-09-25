In an effort to make it easier for the users to share what’s happening in their professional life, Microsoft is now rolling out the ability to share stories on LinkedIn. The feature is currently rolling out for users in the U.S. and Canada, France, Australia, Brazil, Netherlands, and the UAE. The company also promised to launch this new feature globally very “soon.”

All the major social media platforms have embraced ‘stories,’ even YouTube recently added the feature to its platforms, though it received a mixed response from the YouTube creators community. It’ll be interesting to see how professionals on Microsoft’s social networking site respond to this.

If you’re based in the U.S. or Canada, you can try the feature right now just by following a few simple and easy steps. To post a story on your profile, all you have to do is open your LinkedIn app and touch the circle with your photo and a plus sign in the upper left corner — this will open the camera. These are the following features that you get in LinkedIn stories:

Record the video or take the photo directly through the app

Upload video (up to 20s) or image

Add a sticker and / or text

Mention users with @

If you’re a LinkedIn user., do you like the new LinkedIn stories feature? Let us know in the comments below.