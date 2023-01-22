Microsoft rolling out Edge Dev 111.0.1619.2 for eligible devices

Microsoft has released the first build of Edge 111 to Edge Dev Channel Insiders. The latest Edge Dev 111.0.1619.2. is now rolling out to all Edge Insiders, except for those who are running macOS. The software giant will release the same Dev build for Mac users at a later date.

As for what is new in the build of Edge Dev 111, some of the noteworthy new features include new ad blocker features for iOS devices, a new option to hide duplicates in History, new ways to add sites in the Sidebar, and making you aware of which program changes your start page and search engine settings. The latest Edge Dev build also includes tons of other changes, improvements, and bug fixes. You can learn more about them in the complete official changelog below.

Added features and improvements

Other changes

To update to the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Dev Channel users need to navigate to Help and feedback > About Microsoft Edge. You will see the update here. You need to download and install and then restart the browser to complete the installation. It is worth noting that Edge Dev 111.0.1619.2 is now available for PCs running Windows 8.1 or older, as Microsoft Edge no longer supports them for Insider builds.

Which features do you love the most if you’re using Edge Dev? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Source: Microsoft