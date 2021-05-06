Microsoft Rewards members can now subscribe to Magzter GOLD with reward points

Microsoft Rewards members in the U.S can now subscribe to Magzter GOLD subscription service with 3,000 Microsoft Rewards points a month. Also, any new user who signs up for Microsoft Rewards via Magzter will get a free month of Magzter GOLD.

With Magzter GOLD subscription, you can access thousands of magazines and newspapers across 40+ exciting categories, including gaming, automotive, business, comics, entertainment, fashion, health, lifestyle, news, politics, science, sports, technology, and travel.

“We’re excited to now be able to offer Magzter’s subscription service to our Microsoft Rewards members. We look forward to continuing to bring increased value to our Rewards members by searching on Microsoft Bing.” – Jordi Ribas, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Bing.

“The digital reading landscape is growing significantly across the globe and being able to reach Microsoft Rewards members will help us accelerate the growth of digital magazine and newspaper readership. We firmly believe that millions of Microsoft Rewards members will enjoy reading their favorite titles on our platform, which would not only benefit the users but also give new readers and revenue to publishers of the content as well.” – Girish Ramdas, CEO, Magzter.