Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft recently announced upcoming changes to its Microsoft Rewards program, introducing three new participation levels—Member, Silver, and Gold—with adjusted daily point limits for searches: 15, 30, and 60 points, respectively, starting December 2024.

Several users have reportedly received emails from the Redmond tech giant about this change, as shared on a lengthy Reddit thread on r/MicrosoftRewards.

“As we evaluate the program, we might make more changes to further the benefits of the program. There’s no action required on your part. We’ll have more details in the near future, so keep an eye out for another email from us in December,” the email reads.

While Microsoft likely sees this as a way to encourage user engagement and tier-based rewards, details around these limits have raised concerns.

Currently, for example, some users in regions like the UK earn up to 150 points a day, so a shift to 60 points could mark a drastic reduction. That, coupled with recent past “nerfs” or reductions in rewards that limit point-earning opportunities.

“It’s Microsoft, none of the changes they make to the Rewards program are in the best of faith,” says the original poster.

The recent report came at a time when Microsoft Rewards offered a chance to win a $1 million grand prize for users to switch to Bing, which, let’s be real, sounds a bit of a desperate attempt.

The contest runs until the end of this year. You can enter by logging into your Microsoft account and submitting your information. Then, you can earn extra entries by completing actions like adding the Microsoft Rewards extension or using the Bing app.